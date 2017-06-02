Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Madrid For XTI Shoes Summer Collection Launch!
Alessandra Ambrosio blows kisses to photographers while attending a photo call and press conference for the launch of the new XTI Shoes 2017 Summer Collection held at the Only You Boutique Hotel on Friday (June 2) in Madrid, Spain.
The 36-year-old supermodel was joined by fellow model Andres Velencoso, who is currently the face of the collection alongside Alessandra.
Last weekend, Alessandra was spotted showing off her super toned body while rocking a white bikini in Malibu.
FYI: Alessandra is wearing an A.L.C. ‘Mackie’ top and a bracelet and rings by Established Jewelry.