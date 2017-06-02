Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds' Personal Items to Be Auctioned

Fans of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will soon have the opportunity to own some of the late stars’ own personal items.

The mother-daughter duo had amassed a collection of amazing movie memorabilia and the items, including replica ruby red slippers from The Wizard of Oz and some Star Wars collector pieces, will be auctioned off beginning on September 23.

“My mother and sister were magnificent collectors, they amassed an amazing and diverse collection in their lifetimes,” Todd Fisher said in a statement (via Entertainment Tonight). “The size and scope of their collection rivals most museums. So in keeping with my mother’s wishes we have decided to share part of their magnificent collection with all their friends and fans.”

A portion of the proceeds will support two charities – The Thalians and the Jed Foundation.

Once the auction has been completed, the Fisher-Reynolds compound in Beverly Hills will be put on the housing market.