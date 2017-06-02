Top Stories
Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 3:42 pm

It has been years since Demi Lovato and Kathy Griffin were in a feud, but now the singer has reignited it to slam the comedian for playing the victim in her latest scandal.

Demi took to Twitter hours after Kathy tearfully spoke out at a press conference about how she felt bullied by President Trump and his family.

“I find it funny when bullies play the victims. 🤔,” Demi tweeted. She soon after added, “Oops. I spilled my tea. ☕️.”

So, don’t remember how Demi and Kathy‘s feud started? It all goes back to 2014 when the comedian was asked to name the “biggest douche celebrity” she has ever met.

“Probably [Demi] Lovato,” she said in a since-deleted tweet, in which she actually called the singer Debbie. Demi responded by tweeting, and then deleting, “Only a ‘douche’ to people I can’t stand.”

The feud was continued a year later when Kathy slammed Demi‘s performance at the VMAs.
