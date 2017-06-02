Top Stories
Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 7:03 pm

Gigi Hadid Lights Up the Streets of NYC After Her Work Day

Gigi Hadid Lights Up the Streets of NYC After Her Work Day

Gigi Hadid is reminding us how to have fun with our outfits!

The 22-year-old model stepped out in a bright yellow ensemble on Friday (June 2) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Her outfit included lace-up pants, a cropped tank, and a sweater wrapped stylishly around her shoulders.

Gigi was headed back home after her work day in the studio.

This September, Gigi will head to London, England, for Tommy Hilfiger‘s fall fashion show, the Los Angeles Times reports.

ICYMI, see what Gigi‘s BFF Taylor Swift recently had to say about her.
