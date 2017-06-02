Gigi Hadid Lights Up the Streets of NYC After Her Work Day

Gigi Hadid is reminding us how to have fun with our outfits!

The 22-year-old model stepped out in a bright yellow ensemble on Friday (June 2) in New York City.

Her outfit included lace-up pants, a cropped tank, and a sweater wrapped stylishly around her shoulders.

Gigi was headed back home after her work day in the studio.

This September, Gigi will head to London, England, for Tommy Hilfiger‘s fall fashion show, the Los Angeles Times reports.

