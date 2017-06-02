Top Stories
Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 3:26 pm

Joe Jonas Shows His Puppy Love During Lunch With DNCE

Joe Jonas Shows His Puppy Love During Lunch With DNCE

Joe Jonas stepped out to enjoy a meal with his DNCE bandmates!

The 27-year-old singer joined Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, and Cole Whittle for their lunch date on Thursday (June 1) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Joe repped all black and a Van Halen tee, while the other three showed off their always unique styles as well.

Joe was spotted bending down to give their four-legged friend some love!

ICYMI, watch the band get behind the wheel and surprise fans in their hilarious Undercover Lyft video.

DNCE will head to New York in a couple weeks for the next stop of their tour.
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas shows his puppy love during lunch with dnce 01
joe jonas shows his puppy love during lunch with dnce 02
joe jonas shows his puppy love during lunch with dnce 03
joe jonas shows his puppy love during lunch with dnce 04
joe jonas shows his puppy love during lunch with dnce 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Cole Whittle, DNCE, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Brad Pitt takes late friend Chris Cornell's kids to Universal Studios - TMZ
  • Sabrina Carpenter sounds incredible as she covers "Sign of the Times" - Just Jared Jr
  • Harvard University now offers a course in Game of Thrones - Wetpaint
  • Camila Cabello will perform at the Much Music Video Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Michael Strahan is looking forward to Alex Rodriguez joining the ABC team - Gossip Cop