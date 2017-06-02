Jon Hamm Bares Biceps for 'InStyle,' Says it Sucks Being Single

Jon Hamm is opening up about the single life and show off his toned muscles for a new InStyle feature in the July 2017 issue.

Here is what the 46-year-old Baby Driver actor shared with the mag:

On being single: “It’s hard. It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.”

On his stint in rehab: “Medical attention is medical attention whether it’s for your elbow or for your teeth or for your brain. And it’s important. We live in a world where to admit anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it’s actually a strength. It’s not a weak move to say, ‘I need help.’ In the long run it’s way better, because you have to fix it.”

On social media: “The point of life is not to put dog ears on yourself and post it online for everyone to see. It’s fun, it’s adorable, but it’s the visual equivalent of masturbating—there’s no point other than immediate gratification.”

For more from Jon, visit InStyle.com!