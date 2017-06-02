Katy Perry Debuts 15-Song Tracklist for 'Witness' Album

Katy Perry wears a blue leather dress while arriving at Le Meurice Hotel on Friday (June 2) in Paris, France.

The 32-year-old entertainer is currently promoting her upcoming album Witness and she just unveiled the names of the 15 songs featured on the tracklist!

“👁 the songs today! Join a WILD countdown to the album on Jun 8, 8p PT on www.youtube.com/katyperry. Ready to be a #WITNESS? ❤,” Katy wrote on her Instagram account along with a video announcing the tracklist.

The album features such songs as “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appetit” and “Swish Swish.”

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

FYI: Katy is wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier dress, Schutz shoes, and Dita Eyewear sunglasses.

Click inside to see the tracklist to the album…

Katy Perry – Witness Tracklist

1. Witness

2. Hey Hey Hey

3. Roulette

4. Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)

5. Deja Vu

6. Power

7. Mind Maze

8. Miss You More

9. Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)

10. Tsunami

11. Bon Appetit (feat. Migos)

12. Bigger Than Me

13. Save As Draft

14. Pendulum

15. Into Me You See