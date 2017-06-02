Lake Bell & Husband Scott Campbell Welcome a Baby Boy!

Top Stories
Fri, 02 June 2017 at 5:35 pm

Lake Bell and her husband Scott Campbell have officially welcomed a new addition to their family!

The 38-year-old actress and director recently gave birth to a baby boy, according to People.

While we don’t know her son’s name or exact birth date just yet, we’re excited to find out!

Lake and Scott are already parents to a two-year-old daughter named Nova.

The couple met back in 2011 on the set of HBO’s How To Make It In America while Scott was making a guest appearance on the show. They got married in 2013.

Congratulations to Lake and Scott!
Photos: WENN
