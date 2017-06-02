Top Stories
Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Liam Payne Doesn't Actually Strip in 'Strip That Down' Video!

Liam Payne has dropped the music video for his song “Strip That Down” featuring Quavo!

While the 23-year-old former One Direction singer was seen going shirtless in his promo photos for the song and even promised to strip down if the song went to number one, he stays fully clothed in the video.

“Here it is! The video for #STRIPTHATDOWN ft. @QuavoStuntin is available on @Vevo now! I hope you enjoy it!” Liam tweeted to release the video.

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Liam Payne’s new music video?


