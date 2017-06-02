Outlander's Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Get Competitive Over Tennis Game
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are best friends in real life and the Outlander stars showed off their cute banter on Twitter on Friday (June 2) after a tennis match!
The 37-year-old actor, who just landed a hot new movie role, shared a photo of him and Caitriona, in which he has a big smile on his face and she is holding up her middle finger.
“‘New Balls Please!’ 🎾🎾 I’ll let @caitrionambalfe tell you the score… #AnyOneForTennis #CallMeJamieMurray,” Sam captioned the photo. He added, “Wimbledon next Balfe?”
“Yes well…. when one plays dirty …. #thatsallimsaying,” Caitriona replied, to which Sam said, “How dare you, a gentleman never cheats… unless it’s to win #justNotCricket.”
Don’t you just love these two?!
"New Balls Please!" 🎾🎾
I'll let @caitrionambalfe tell you the score…#AnyOneForTennis #CallMeJamieMurray pic.twitter.com/ss3YTDxOIG
— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) June 2, 2017