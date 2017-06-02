Rachel Weisz & Daniel Craig Don't Like Work to Dominate at Home

Rachel Weisz steps out in a gingham dress after an interview on The Today Show on Thursday (June 1) in New York City.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actress, whose new movie My Cousin Rachel is now in theaters, recently opened up about life with husband Daniel Craig.

“We value our private lives,” Rachel told the Belfast Telegraph.

“You discuss it a little bit but I think for any couple work dominates their conversation whatever their jobs are,” Rachel said about discussing work at home. “Sometimes you have to leave your work at work, but inevitably there are some discussions, but it can’t dominate. I mean it shouldn’t. I mean it would be boring to just talk about that. There’s so many other things going on in the real world that are quite interesting and important, [we] can’t just talk stories all the time.”

