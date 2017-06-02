Top Stories
Demi Lovato Slams Kathy Griffin Without Naming Her

Wonder Woman's Chris Pine Throws Shade at 'Avengers: Infinity War' (Video)

Kathy Griffin Tears Up During Press Conference, Says Trump is Bullying Her (Video)

Carey Mulligan Makes Rare Appearance Alongside Hubby Marcus Mumford (Photos)

Fri, 02 June 2017 at 6:04 pm

Tom Cruise Calls Zac Efron's Pole Dancing Skills 'Perfect' (Video)

Tom Cruise Calls Zac Efron's Pole Dancing Skills 'Perfect' (Video)

Zac Efron can totally work a pole!

The 29-year-old Baywatch actor suited up for his Graham Norton Show appearance at the London Studios on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

He was joined by The Mummy co-stars Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis.

When host Graham Norton asked Zac if he could recreate a shirtless photo of himself balancing his body horizontally while holding on to a parking meter, Zac did not disappoint (well, he did keep his shirt on).

“Not that I’m calling you a liar, but there is a pole right over there,” Graham tested.

Watch Zac bust out his best stripper moves along to Flo Rida‘s “Apple Bottom Jeans” below!

“I’m so happy I could still do that,” Zac remarked afterward.


Zac Efron Works a Pole – The Graham Norton Show

10+ pictures inside of Tom Cruise, Zac Efron, and more during the appearance…

