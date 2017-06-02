Tom Cruise Calls Zac Efron's Pole Dancing Skills 'Perfect' (Video)

Zac Efron can totally work a pole!

The 29-year-old Baywatch actor suited up for his Graham Norton Show appearance at the London Studios on Thursday (June 1) in London, England.

He was joined by The Mummy co-stars Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis.

When host Graham Norton asked Zac if he could recreate a shirtless photo of himself balancing his body horizontally while holding on to a parking meter, Zac did not disappoint (well, he did keep his shirt on).

“Not that I’m calling you a liar, but there is a pole right over there,” Graham tested.

Watch Zac bust out his best stripper moves along to Flo Rida‘s “Apple Bottom Jeans” below!

“I’m so happy I could still do that,” Zac remarked afterward.



Zac Efron Works a Pole – The Graham Norton Show

