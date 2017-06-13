Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Pin-Striped Suit

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Pin-Striped Suit

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 10:26 pm

16-Year-Old Christian Guardino's Amazing Voice Earns 'America's Got Talent' Golden Buzzer (Video)

16-Year-Old Christian Guardino's Amazing Voice Earns 'America's Got Talent' Golden Buzzer (Video)

Christian Guardino shocked the judges with his powerful voice on America’s Got Talent and he earned the golden buzzer for his amazing audition!

The 16-year-old singer was blind for most of his life before a gene therapy was able to restore his vision.

Christian performed the classic song “Who’s Loving You” and brought the judges and the audience to their feet!

“You were like a little mouse that turned into a lion. You are one of my favorite contestants I’ve seen this year. Not only in terms of your voice. I just like you. There’s something about you, and it’s just the best possible feeling when we meet someone like you,” Simon Cowell told Christian.

Howie Mandel decided to use his golden buzzer and send Christian directly to the live shows!


Christian Guardino: Humble 16-Year-Old Is Awarded the Golden Buzzer
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Christian Guardino

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner is looking for a new home with better security - TMZ
  • Jaden Smith has a new music group obsession - Just Jared Jr
  • Ty Burrell shares a super embarrassing story from one of his first visits to NYC - TooFab
  • Audrey Hepburn's original script from Breakfast at Tiffany's is going up for auction - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariana Grande's mom is Mac Miller's biggest fan! - Just Jared Jr