Olivia Wilde Dazzles in See-Through Dress for 'Colbert'

Olivia Wilde looks so chic while posing for photos at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (June 13) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress is appearing on the program to promote her work in the new Broadway play 1984, which is currently running in the Big Apple. She wore a see-through dress that had a slip underneath.

Olivia was one of the presenters at the 2017 Tony Awards over the weekend alongside her co-star Tom Sturridge!

“Just happy to be here. (I mean I’m REALLY REALLY HAPPY to be here). I love you, @colbertlateshow. Our chat about Orwell, alternative facts, and sibling warfare airs tonight at 11:30 on CBS. #1984onBroadway,” Olivia wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jun 13, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

15+ pictures inside of Olivia Wilde looking amazing for the appearance…