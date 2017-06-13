Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Pin-Striped Suit

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 10:01 pm

Singing Impressionist Wows 'America's Got Talent' Judges with His Many Voices (Video)

Daniel Ferguson is a man of many voices… and he can even sing with them!

The 23-year-old sales rep wowed the judges on America’s Got Talent by singing the DNCE song “Cake By The Ocean” with the voices of Goofy, Scooby Doo, Kermit the Frog, Family Guy‘s Peter Griffin, Mickey Mouse, and even Simon Cowell.

Daniel impressed all of the judges and got four yeses to move on to the next round of the competition.

“This is what I love about the show. I love the variety. I love seeing things I’ve never seen before. You are awesome,” Howie Mandel said.


Daniel Ferguson: Impressionist Surprises Simon Cowell – America’s Got Talent 2017
Photos: NBC
