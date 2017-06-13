Tue, 13 June 2017 at 9:24 pm
Sophie Turner Goes Out for Lunch with Her Boyfriend's Brothers!
Nick Jonas puts his muscles on display while stepping out for lunch on Tuesday afternoon (June 13) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 24-year-old singer was joined by his younger brother Frankie and Sophie Turner, the girlfriend of his older brother Joe.
The trio was seen grabbing a quick meal at Sycamore Kitchen that afternoon.
The night before, Sophie and Joe went partying at a nightclub with DNCE‘s Cole Whittle. See more photos of all the celebs in the gallery!
