Vanessa Hudgens Supports the Los Angeles Theater Scene!

Vanessa Hudgens is supporting her local scene!

The 28-year-old actress stepped out to attend a production of Elevator The Play, which stars her friend Devon Werkheiser!

Vanessa and Devon have been friends for quite some time, as Devon used to star in Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified Guide to School Survival!

She took to her Instagram to praise the play after watching his performance.

“Had such an amazing night supporting my ol friend @devonwerkharder in @elevatortheplay ❤️ So good. Love having a Los Angeles theatre scene 😝😉,” Vanessa wrote.

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:06am PDT

Pictured inside: Vanessa on a shopping trip on Monday afternoon (July 12) in West Hollywood.