Tue, 13 June 2017 at 10:08 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Supports the Los Angeles Theater Scene!

Vanessa Hudgens is supporting her local scene!

The 28-year-old actress stepped out to attend a production of Elevator The Play, which stars her friend Devon Werkheiser!

Vanessa and Devon have been friends for quite some time, as Devon used to star in Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified Guide to School Survival!

She took to her Instagram to praise the play after watching his performance.

“Had such an amazing night supporting my ol friend @devonwerkharder in @elevatortheplay ❤️ So good. Love having a Los Angeles theatre scene 😝😉,” Vanessa wrote.

Pictured inside: Vanessa on a shopping trip on Monday afternoon (July 12) in West Hollywood.

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Devon Werkheiser, Vanessa Hudgens

  • Fred alonso

    Nobody in Hollywood will work with this talentless woman. Interesting that this is the only blog that will accept her. She is paying for weekly posts.

