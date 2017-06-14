Top Stories
DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence After 'Bachelor in Paradise' Scandal

Wed, 14 June 2017 at 12:53 am

Brad Pitt Returns as Weatherman for 'Jim Jefferies Show' (Video)

Brad Pitt is back as the weatherman for another episode of The Jim Jefferies Show!

The 53-year-old actor appeared on the Comedy Central show last week after Donald Trump pulled the United States from the Paris Agreement and now he’s commenting on the future of the world once again.

“Carbon dioxide is slowing turning our planet into an uninhabitable wasteland, and half the population don’t believe it,” Brad said with a big smile on his face.

“The Lord saw the wickedness of man was great, and the Lord said, ‘I will destroy man, who I have created, from the face of the Earth.’ So don’t forget your sunscreen,” Brad added.
  • angela kwok

    aws am i in the right thread?where is everybody

  • Lylian

    Just found out there was a new thread

  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

    Making the move?

    And lol my petty self didn’t think JA’s new movie had funding. I thought it was an announced project and not much else.

  • plez

    Looks like Brad shaved.