Wed, 14 June 2017 at 2:02 am

Delilah Belle Hamilin Celebrates 19th Birthday at Pool Party with Boyfriend Aidan Reilly

Delilah Belle Hamlin poses for a cute photo with shirtless boyfriend Aidan Reilly while attending her 19th birthday party over the weekend at a home in the Hollywood Hills.

The model and daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna enjoyed a fun day by the pool with her closest friends thanks to Wildfox.

Delilah, who wore Wildfox‘s white romper and sunglasses, was seen browsing the brand’s closest inside the house and grabbing some items for her gift bag. Guests enjoyed a Mexican taco station, custom cupcakes, and a photo and GIF video booth by Pop Social. They stayed hydrated thanks to Smartwater.

It’s been a busy week for Delilah, who just graduated from high school the other day. Her younger sister Amelia Gray Hamlin was in attendance to help her celebrate!

40+ pictures inside of Delilah Belle Hamlin ringing in her 19th birthday…

Photos: Patrick Dyer, PopSocial
Aidan Reilly, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Delilah Belle Hamlin

