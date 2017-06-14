Elizabeth Banks & Tracee Ellis Ross Are Honored for Their Excellence at Crystal & Lucy Awards!

Elizabeth Banks and Tracee Ellis Ross walk the carpet while attending the 2017 Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday (June 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The ladies were both honorees at the event. Elizabeth received the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film while Tracee was the recipient of the Lucy Award for Excellence in Television.

Other stars who stepped out to show their support included Lupita Nyong’o, Amy Landecker, Lake Bell, a pregnant Angelique Cabral, Yvette Nicole Brown, Michaela Watkins, Kate Flannery, Janina Gavankar, Logan Browning, and the event’s host Jessica Williams.

FYI: Tracee is wearing Max Mara. Lupita is wearing Max Mara.

