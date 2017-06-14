Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 3:16 am

Gavin Rossdale Runs Errands Before His Trip to London

Gavin Rossdale Runs Errands Before His Trip to London

Gavin Rossdale flashes a peace sign while leaving Starbucks with a cup of coffee on Monday (June 12) in Studio City, Calif.

The 51-year-old singer ran some errands around town that afternoon before taking a red-eye flight out of town later in the evening.

Gavin flew to London and he took to Twitter to express how he was looking forward to the trip. “on my way to london………..best trip to make,” he said.

Make sure to get your tickets now to see Gavin and his band Bush on the road this summer. Their U.S. tour kicks off in two and a half weeks!

