Wed, 14 June 2017 at 1:13 am

Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out with Jennifer Meyer in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio Hangs Out with Jennifer Meyer in NYC

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in his signature newsboy cap while hanging out with friends on Tuesday (June 13) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actor was seen strolling around the Big Apple with his friend Jennifer Meyer and her daughter Ruby, along with another young friend (not pictured).

Leo is best friends with Jennifer‘s ex Tobey Maguire and he has been close with the full family for many years. Just a couple weeks ago he was seen checking out Ruby‘s school play!
  • leoandtheblondes

    First! Cute little PR outing. I wonder what for.🤔 Anyway, he looks great!

  • Fangirl

    Who’s the woman in red floral dress?

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi ladies!! Leo is looking mighty good even with that dumb cap!!!

  • Fangirl

    What makes you think it’s PR? He’s just hanging out with his friends.

  • Fred alonso

    chester the molester

  • Josie

    Good question. The Nanny maybe. 🤔 No clue.

  • Zzzzzz

    Hi! I thought she was the nanny too!

  • Josie
  • Tara✨

    Why does he show off his underwear? Leo you are not a girl! Men underwear is sexy only in Calvin Klein ad, and NOT because of the panties! ;)

  • Tara✨

    Lol 😂

  • Camila