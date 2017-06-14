Scarlett Johansson's Night Doesn't Look So Rough at 'Colbert'

Top Stories
Wed, 14 June 2017 at 12:45 am

Scarlett Johansson looks beautiful while stepping into the studio for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (June 13) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress pre-taped her interview for the show’s episode airing this Friday, the day her new movie Rough Night will be released in theaters.

It doesn’t look like Scarlett‘s night is that rough right here!

Scarlett attended the premiere of Rough Night on Monday and she met up with the woman named Geraldine, who went viral earlier this year for looking exactly like Scarlett when she was younger.

FYI: Scarlett is wearing a Proenza Schouler dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
