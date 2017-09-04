Adele Wishes Her Idol Beyonce a Happy Birthday

It’s no secret that Adele idolizes Beyonce and the “Hello” singer posted a rare tweet to celebrate the superstar’s birthday!

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @Beyonce We love you like no other x,” Adele wrote on her Twitter account on Monday (September 4).

Earlier this year, Adele and Beyonce faced off at the Grammy Awards in all three of the top categories – Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Adele was victorious in all three categories and she tearfully dedicated the final award of the night to Bey, who was standing in the front row.