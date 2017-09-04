Anja Rubik Explains Why Models Make Good Feminists

Top Stories
Mon, 04 September 2017 at 7:00 pm

Anja Rubik is on the cover of Net-A-Porter’s The EDIT, out now.

Here’s what the 34-year-old Polish supermodel had to say:

On how models make good feminists: “A lot of people consider modeling as objectifying women – I don’t think that at all. A girl in this industry is usually smart, a strong feminist and completely independent. Of course, she’s judged on her looks, but at the same time, she can pick what she wants to do with her life.”

On feeling angry at people who don’t identify as feminists: “A lot of the things I do are about empowerment or women’s rights. I get upset when I speak to people and feminism comes up, and a woman says, ‘Yeah, but I’m not really a feminist.’ What are you talking about? Do you know what it means? It’s equal rights!”

On how women make more natural leaders than men: “We are entering very interesting times where women are stronger – although a lot of countries seem to be going backwards on women’s rights, I think we’re going to gain more strength out of it – and I’m waiting for more female leaders to appear because I think we’re more natural leaders than men. We can multitask. We have it in our DNA.”

For more from Anja, visit Net-A-Porter.com.
Credit: Boo George; Photos: The EDIT
    Feminism in reality wishes for women to have preferential and beneficial equal rights in certain areas but yet no equal consequences for irresponsible, reckless, reprobate, violent behavior as well as for stupid decision making. This is not how things work in real life. Feminists are only as strong as the men around them are. It might have been an ideal concept, but through the years, it has come to mean entitlement rather than equality. This entitled idiot only cares about female leaders and women in elite fields. Why aren’t feminists like her worried about the man to woman ratio in jobs like plumbing, trash collecting, roofing and construction, logging, fisheries, pig farming, mining, bricklayer, high rise window washer or pest exterminator?

