Mon, 04 September 2017 at 7:16 pm
Blac Chyna Shows Off Curves in Miami with Boyfriend Mechie
Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Mechie hold hands while stepping out of the Nobu hotel with friends on Monday (September 4) in Miami, Fla.
The 29-year-old reality star put her curves on display in a form-fitting dress that revealed some skin.
Chyna posted a photo of herself in the dress on her Instagram account that same day. “Miami Vibes,” she captioned the pic.
Earlier in the weekend, Chyna was seen catching a flight out of town with blue hair.
