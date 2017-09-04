Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 7:16 pm

Blac Chyna Shows Off Curves in Miami with Boyfriend Mechie

Blac Chyna Shows Off Curves in Miami with Boyfriend Mechie

Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Mechie hold hands while stepping out of the Nobu hotel with friends on Monday (September 4) in Miami, Fla.

The 29-year-old reality star put her curves on display in a form-fitting dress that revealed some skin.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blac Chyna

Chyna posted a photo of herself in the dress on her Instagram account that same day. “Miami Vibes,” she captioned the pic.

Earlier in the weekend, Chyna was seen catching a flight out of town with blue hair.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Just Jared on Facebook
blac chyna puts her curves on display in miami boyfriend mechie 01
blac chyna puts her curves on display in miami boyfriend mechie 02
blac chyna puts her curves on display in miami boyfriend mechie 03
blac chyna puts her curves on display in miami boyfriend mechie 04
blac chyna puts her curves on display in miami boyfriend mechie 05
blac chyna puts her curves on display in miami boyfriend mechie 06
blac chyna puts her curves on display in miami boyfriend mechie 07
blac chyna puts her curves on display in miami boyfriend mechie 08

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Blac Chyna, Mechie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr