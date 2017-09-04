Charmed's Holly Marie Combs Is Engaged - See Her Ring!

Holly Marie Combs has some amazing news – she and her boyfriend Mike just got engaged!

The 43-year-old actress, best known for her work on Charmed and Pretty Little Liars, shared the news with fans on Instagram over the Labor Day weekend.

“Yes. Just yes,” Holly captioned a photo of her engagement ring on her finger.

Not much is known about Holly‘s new fiance, but she has shared several photos of him on social media this year.

This will be Holly‘s third marriage. She was previously married to Bryan Travis Smith from 1993 to 1997 and David Donoho from 2004 to 2011. She and David are the parents of three boys – Finley, 13, Riley, 10, and Kelley, 8.