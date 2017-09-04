Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 1:08 pm

Conor McGregor Is Sporting a Black Eye After Mayweather Fight

Conor McGregor Is Sporting a Black Eye After Mayweather Fight
  • See the new photos of Conor McGregor with a black eye following his big fight – TMZ
  • Katie Stevens wanted to be known for more than just American IdolJust Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow talks about her former relationship with Brad PittLainey Gossip
  • Taylor Swift‘s BFF answers a big question about her politics – TooFab
  • Here’s why American Horror Story: Cult is not only for liberal audiences – The Hollywood Reporter
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Conor McGregor, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr