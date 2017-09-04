Top Stories
Mon, 04 September 2017 at 4:00 pm

Ireland Baldwin Gets Glam Styling at J. Christopher Salon Launch

Ireland Baldwin Gets Glam Styling at J. Christopher Salon Launch

Ireland Baldwin glows while getting styled at the salon.

The 21-year-old fashion model and actress sat down for a “natural styling” with celebrity stylist George Papanikolas at the launch of J. Christopher Salon, the nation’s first Biolage R.A.W. flagship salon, in the West Village in New York City.

Ireland and other influencers walked the “green carpet,” interacted with “raw” body paint installations at the launch event and received natural “boosts” with Biolage R.A.W. Styling-based treatments at the sustainability-minded salon.

“We’ve always been committed to providing our guests with the highest level of service and with memorable experiences. Now we can raise the bar by offering natural origin hair care and styling products in a setting that celebrates healthy materials and keeps 70 to 90 per cent of our salon by-products out of landfills and waterways. It’s a win for our industry, our guests and the planet,” says J. Christopher salon owner Christopher Walsh.

Credit: Michael Simon Media; Photos: Biolage R.A.W.
Posted to: Ireland Baldwin

