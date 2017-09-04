Isabela Moner Is 'Humbled & Honored' To Be Part of UNICEF Trip

Isabela Moner is opening up and sharing her experience from her summer trip to Iquitos, Peru with UNICEF.

The 16-year-old Transformers: The Last Knight actress joined filmmaker Marco Zunino for the trip where she was “inspired by the kids my age whom I met there, working so hard to make a difference in their communities with the little resources that they have with the help of UNICEF.”

“Us entertainers have a greater responsibility rather than acting and singing,” Isabela told Just Jared. “We have a bigger voice and collectively we can all change the world. My message to you is to stay informed, stay active. Know whats going on outside the four walls of your house, know whats going on in your community, because one person can make a difference.”

Check out her experience in the video below…



Isabela Moner’s UNICEF Peru Experience