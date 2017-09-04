Justin Bieber Hangs Out at Hollywood Hotspot Delilah

Justin Bieber flashes a smile while getting into the passenger side of his Mercedes G-Wagon after a night out at Delilah on Sunday (September 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer was seen enjoying a fun night out with friends at the celeb hotspot.

Justin reached a major milestone last week. He became only the second person in the world to cross the 100-million follower mark on Twitter. The only other person who reached this point is Katy Perry.

