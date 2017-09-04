Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 12:14 pm

Justin Bieber Hangs Out at Hollywood Hotspot Delilah

Justin Bieber Hangs Out at Hollywood Hotspot Delilah

Justin Bieber flashes a smile while getting into the passenger side of his Mercedes G-Wagon after a night out at Delilah on Sunday (September 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 23-year-old singer was seen enjoying a fun night out with friends at the celeb hotspot.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin reached a major milestone last week. He became only the second person in the world to cross the 100-million follower mark on Twitter. The only other person who reached this point is Katy Perry.

10+ pictures inside of Justin Bieber on a night out…

Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber night out 01
justin bieber night out 02
justin bieber night out 03
justin bieber night out 04
justin bieber night out 05
justin bieber night out 06
justin bieber night out 07
justin bieber night out 08
justin bieber night out 09
justin bieber night out 10

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr
  • Eric A

    He should be on stage performing.