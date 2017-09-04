Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Spent Labor Day Weekend Together

Top Stories
It seems Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom probably are back in that on-again status of their romantic relationship!

The 32-year-old singer and the 40-year-old actor were spotted over the weekend hitting the beach at a luxury hotel in Santa Barbara, Calif., according to People.

Katy and Orlando were seen going paddle boarding, with their clothes ON this time!

The on-and-off-again couple split early this year and they were recently spotted attending an Ed Sheeran concert together just a few weeks ago.

DO YOU THINK that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back on?
