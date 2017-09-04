Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert, Posts Apology to Fans

Lady Gaga has canceled her concert in Montreal, Canada due to illness.

The 32-year-old entertainer wrote a note to her fans on Twitter to announce the cancellation.

“To my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight. I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through,” Gaga wrote in the note.

“I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne,” she concluded the note.

Gaga added that she and her team are working on postponing the show.