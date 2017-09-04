Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert, Posts Apology to Fans
Lady Gaga has canceled her concert in Montreal, Canada due to illness.
The 32-year-old entertainer wrote a note to her fans on Twitter to announce the cancellation.
“To my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight. I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through,” Gaga wrote in the note.
“I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne,” she concluded the note.
Gaga added that she and her team are working on postponing the show.
I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL
