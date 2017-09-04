Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Late Acting Coach Elizabeth Kemp

Lady Gaga paid tribute to her late acting coach Elizabeth Kemp with an emotional speech at her Fenway Park concert in Boston over the weekend.

The 31-year-old entertainer worked with Elizabeth on the upcoming movie A Star is Born.

Elizabeth taught the film’s director and star Bradley Cooper when he was a student at the Actor’s Studio and she remained his acting coach throughout his entire career.

“What was incredible was that Bradley told me Elizabeth died with such dignity. She knew she was going to go but he told me it was very graceful,” Gaga told the crowd.

“She would have wanted each and every one of you to feel so grateful,” Gaga said. “She was such a strong woman. She used to ask me all the time to go back to the hardest thing in my heart for the stage.”

While singing “The Edge of Glory” in Elizabeth‘s memory, Gaga said “I was so proud to be your student” in the middle of the lyrics and also talked about the importance of teachers.