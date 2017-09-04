Lauren Jauregui Slams Donald Trump for His DACA Decision

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui is speaking out to slam Donald Trump‘s decision to end the DACA program.

The program allows illegal immigrants who came into the country as children a way to stay in the country without being deported.

“It’s incredible to me that you’ll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives,” Lauren wrote on Twitter. “You disgust me. You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable.”

It has been shown that the U.S. government could lose $460 billion in revenue over the next decade if DACA is shut down and 700,000 people could lose their jobs.