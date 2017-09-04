Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Marriage Rumors Are Brewing!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are reportedly getting ready to tie the knot!

The 40-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress will be getting married in Ibiza, Spain in October, according to UK outlet The Sun.

“The details of the party are being kept under lock and key,” a source said. “Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel. [Michael's] splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.”

Michael and Alicia met and fell in love while starring in the film The Light Between Oceans. They were seen showing off their hot bodies earlier this summer while vacationing in Spain.