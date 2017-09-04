Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 12:42 pm

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Marriage Rumors Are Brewing!

Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Marriage Rumors Are Brewing!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are reportedly getting ready to tie the knot!

The 40-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress will be getting married in Ibiza, Spain in October, according to UK outlet The Sun.

“The details of the party are being kept under lock and key,” a source said. “Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel. [Michael's] splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.”

Michael and Alicia met and fell in love while starring in the film The Light Between Oceans. They were seen showing off their hot bodies earlier this summer while vacationing in Spain.
Just Jared on Facebook
michael fassbender alicia vikander marriage rumors are brewing 01
michael fassbender alicia vikander marriage rumors are brewing 02
michael fassbender alicia vikander marriage rumors are brewing 03
michael fassbender alicia vikander marriage rumors are brewing 04
michael fassbender alicia vikander marriage rumors are brewing 05

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr
  • Ause Ekel

    According to The Sun and when everyone is trashing her new movie…okay. But that would be a great match: a Weinstein Girl and a box office poison. Go for it!

  • persononhere

    not a great match, but they won’t listen to me

  • Blair Waldorf

    They have such an f-ed up relationship, hope this rumor isn’t true.

  • https://twitter.com/thedreadofpenny Penny Dreadful

    If the details are under lock and key, why does this article know where it is and that guests are being picked up and taken to a hotel? Sounds like a creative writer sat down and just made some shit up. I don’t see them marrying in Ibiza at all. They would marry in Sweden or Ireland. If they marry at all my money’s on one of their own countries.