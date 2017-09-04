Natalie Portman & Rosamund Pike Present Movies in Telluride

Natalie Portman and Rosamund Pike were both in attendance at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival this weekend to present their new movies!

Natalie promoted her new documentary Eating Animals, which she narrated and produced. The film is an examination of our dietary choices and the food we put in our bodies, based on Jonathan Safran Foer‘s memoir.

Among the events that Natalie participated in on Saturday (September 2) include a Q&A at the screening and another one with several female filmmakers, including Angelina Jolie.

Rosamund‘s upcoming film Hostiles was presented at the festival and she is pictured attending a screening on Sunday (September 3) in Telluride, Col.