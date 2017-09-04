Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 2:39 pm

Natalie Portman & Rosamund Pike Present Movies in Telluride

Natalie Portman & Rosamund Pike Present Movies in Telluride

Natalie Portman and Rosamund Pike were both in attendance at the 2017 Telluride Film Festival this weekend to present their new movies!

Natalie promoted her new documentary Eating Animals, which she narrated and produced. The film is an examination of our dietary choices and the food we put in our bodies, based on Jonathan Safran Foer‘s memoir.

Among the events that Natalie participated in on Saturday (September 2) include a Q&A at the screening and another one with several female filmmakers, including Angelina Jolie.

Rosamund‘s upcoming film Hostiles was presented at the festival and she is pictured attending a screening on Sunday (September 3) in Telluride, Col.
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman rosamund pike present movies in telluride 01
natalie portman rosamund pike present movies in telluride 02
natalie portman rosamund pike present movies in telluride 03
natalie portman rosamund pike present movies in telluride 04
natalie portman rosamund pike present movies in telluride 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Natalie Portman, Rosamund Pike

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Lil Wayne has reportedly been hospitalized for seizures - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron is hard at work on her new movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna is joining former RHOBH co-star Eileen Davidson on Days of Our Lives - TooFab
  • Angelina Jolie is getting back to work after taking a year off - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Isabela Moner opens up about her UNICEF trip - Just Jared Jr