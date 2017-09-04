Next 'Bachelor' Choice Narrowed Down to Top Five by Show Creator

Everyone is still waiting to find out the choice for the next star of The Bachelor and the show’s creator Mike Fleiss keeps tweeting out clues!

During the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Monday (September 4), Mike tweeted out, “First Big Clue… #TheBachelor will not be from Jojo’s season.”

Before this, Mike tweeted out a list of five guys who are the top choices for the next Bachelor. Two of these guys are from JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette, so that seemingly rules them out of the running.

