Angelina Jolie's Six Kids Look So Grown Up at Telluride Film Festival!

Taylor Swift Is Locking Down Some Trademarks

Mon, 04 September 2017 at 6:15 pm

Olivia Munn & Trevor Noah Meet Up Again, This Time with Senator Cory Booker!

Olivia Munn and Trevor Noah leave a restaurant after having breakfast with Senator Cory Booker on Sunday morning (September 3) in the East Village of New York City.

The 37-year-old actress and the 33-year-old Daily Show host have been friends for years – she used to be a correspondent on The Daily Show if you didn’t know!

Olivia and Trevor were seen out for lunch on Saturday, perhaps preparing for their meeting with Cory?

If you missed it, Olivia‘s ex, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, recently spoke about their split.
