Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzy Cheated On Her with Six Women

Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy Osbourne had a rough patch in their marriage last year after the revelation that he had cheated on her with a hairstylist.

Now, Sharon has revealed that Ozzy didn’t just cheat with one woman, there were five more.

“There wasn’t just one woman; there were six of them,” Sharon told The Telegraph. “Some f–king Russian teenager … then a masseuse in England … our masseuse out here [in Los Angeles] … and then our cook.”

“He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you,” she added.

Sharon also revealed how she found out about the affair.

“We were sitting on the couch watching telly,” Sharon told The Telegraph. “Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email. ‘Why did you send me this stupid email?’ I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn’t sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, ‘Look!’ And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women.”

Now that they are through the rough patch, they have a different kind of love.

“It’s a deeper love now because I respect him so much,” she said. He’s really worked at being a better person for his family.”