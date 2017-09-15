Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie poses for a photo with her sons Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13, while heading to the First They Killed My Father premiere after party on Thursday night (September 15) in New York City.

The 42-year-old Oscar winner, who directed the movie, was joined by all six of her kids on the red carpet at the film’s premiere earlier in the night.

Angelina changed out of her gown from the premiere into a white dress for the party. Her dad Jon Voight was also seen attending the event.

