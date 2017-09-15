Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 9:31 am

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at 'First They Killed My Father' Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie poses for a photo with her sons Maddox, 16, and Pax, 13, while heading to the First They Killed My Father premiere after party on Thursday night (September 15) in New York City.

The 42-year-old Oscar winner, who directed the movie, was joined by all six of her kids on the red carpet at the film’s premiere earlier in the night.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie

Angelina changed out of her gown from the premiere into a white dress for the party. Her dad Jon Voight was also seen attending the event.

10+ pictures inside of Angelina Jolie at the party with her kids…

Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 01
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 02
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 03
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 04
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 05
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 06
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 07
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 08
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 09
angelina jolies sons maddox pax join her at premiere party 10

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Celebrity Babies, Maddox Jolie Pitt, Pax Jolie Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr
  • Itsumi

    Maddox was an adorable baby but now he’s just hideous.

  • HRH

    Pax is really handsome – his brother not so much…

  • Passing Through

    Oh goody…troll infestation from the jump. You guys must sit around reloading Jared’s homepage waiting for new Angie thread so you can shite on them before the fans notice them. 12 fucking years of this. Get a life already.

  • TaraTeller

    I think her relationship with these two is weird and unhealthy. She’s weird and unhealthy. I can’t think of another director who dragged their entire family to premiere after premiere.

  • Twisted

    Are you now crying in the shower like St. Angie?

  • TaraTeller

    Jolie is crying in the shower because Brad told her to fuck off.

  • Twisted

    Let’s hope, he doesn’t need that mentally ill chick.

  • TaraTeller

    You’d think this was the premiere of a major motion picture. It’s Netflix and will bomb.

  • Passing Through

    Poor trolls…all that effort to post just so I can flag your comments for deletion and block you. BBBBBWWWWHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!

  • HRH

    How old are you? .. Doesn’t matter, you’re quite embarrassing – one way or another.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Hey All.

    I have skimmed as much as I’ve could. I know I’ve missed stuff. So many threads.

    Goodness, I come home and go to bed and miss all the fun.

    So there was a premiere last night. Was this a regular premiere or something for the Director’s Guild?

    Angie’s gown kind of reminds me of the gown she wore in Cambodia. It also reminds me a little of some of the things she wore during the BTS promotion.

    It’s very pretty, but I would have preferred a jewel tone. I think that would have brought out the pleating more.

    I see Mr. Maddox decided to up his game a little. Maybe Pax had a talk with him.

    It cracks me up with all of these closeups of the coordinates on her arm.

    LOL

  • Beck

    Okay, is THIS the newest one? lol, there are so many its getting hard to keep track. Boys look handsome and Angie, of course, looks beautiful. The reviews have gotten me really excited for the movie, can’t wait to watch it on Netflix.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    FTKMF

    Metacritic: 71, based on 17 reviews

    RT: 85% Top Critics 73%
    based on 26 reviews, the Roger Ebert and Rolling Stone reviews have not been added yet.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Sandra,
    Sorry I missed you in real time, but I hope you have a safe trip. And check back in when you can.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Shout Out to Malf,

    Bless you.

    Continuing to shine a light on Suburbican’t. Somebody needs to tell Clowney that talking about his pillows to the DF isn’t going to make a bit of difference. And stop giving them updates.

    No1Curr

    Suburbican’t

    Metacritic: 46

    RT: 42 Top Critics 17

    😂 😈

  • bap

    FTKMF

    85%
    Average Rating: 7.8/10
    Reviews Counted: 26
    Fresh: 22
    Rotten: 4

    79%
    liked it
    Average Rating: 4.3/5
    User Ratings: 576

  • Passing Through

    It looked like a regular premiere because there was an after party. I think it was just held at the Director’s Guild. It’s not a huge movie so they didn’t do the usual theater premiere.

    LOL about Maddox. I think maybe ANGIE had a little talk with him. This was a big more formal than a festival atmosphere.

    Not gonna lie…looking at the pix and NOT seeing Brad…makes me a little sad. Glad this all just about over now and I bet Angie is, too. She was looking kind of strained in some of the pix the last 2 days. I just know that if this had been Brad taking the kids to all of these different premieresevents without Angie the “Angie-only” fans would have come unglued and accused him of using the kids for PR to salvage his public image. Great that it’s about family (minus Brad) – but I really don’t think the kids NEEDED to be at ALL of these events. When Mal2 comes out I’m sure we’ll get a repeat because she said she’s doing it for them. Question is – how many of us are still going to be around when that movie comes out? Neither of them have anything coming out for probably a year (there’s no announced release date yet for Ad Astra), so who knows what the future holds for us at this site. There’s my Debbie Downer for the day. LOL!

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Yes, this is the newest.

    I know what you mean about trying to keep up.

    Whew!

  • Passing Through

    Those are good numbers. There’s only 26 reviews, so let’s see how it holds up. That could affect a CCA nom if nothing else. Depends on what kind of star-fucking mood they’re in this year.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Has this been posted yet?

    Brad Pitt’s Sci-Fi Movie ‘Ad Astra’ to Hit Theaters in January 2019

    Fox has dated Brad Pitt’s science-fiction movie “Ad Astra” for Jan. 11, 2019.

    It’s the first movie to land on that date. James Gray directed “Ad Astra” from a script he co-wrote with Ethan Gross. Regency Enterprises and Fox produced in association with Bona Film Investment Company, which will distribute in China.

    Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Jamie Kennedy, and Donald Sutherland are also starring in “Ad Astra.” Pitt is playing a man who journeys across the solar system in search of his missing father, a dangerous renegade scientist. Jones has been cast as Pitt’s father.

    Pitt is also producing with Plan B partners Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner and RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira, Keep Your Head Productions’ Anthony Katagas, and Gray. Executive producers are Mad River’s Marc Butan, RT Features’ Lourenco Sant’Anna, Sophie Mas, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Anthony Mosawi, and Paul Conway.

    Plan B and New Regency partnered previously on best picture Academy Award winner “12 Years a Slave” and best picture nominee “The Big Short.”

    Gray began shooting in August in the area around Santa Clarita, Calif. He said in an interview earlier this year while promoting “The Lost City of Z” that the film would resemble Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness.” Gray’s directing credits include “Little Odessa,” “We Own the Night,” “Two Lovers,” and “The Immigrant.”

    http://variety.com/2017/film/news/brad-pitt-ad-astra-release-date-1202559836/

  • Passing Through

    We’d better enjoy them while we can because they’ll dry up pretty soon. She should be headed back to CA for a couple of events this weekend and there may not be pix or threads for those events.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Angie did look a little tired to me too.

    Yes, it hard not seeing Brad there, esp. with his sons.

    Now, DD, as far as the rest, I refuse.

    Time.

    We don’t know what the future holds.

    Things could look very different in a few months, let alone a year.

    Besides, I come here to talk to people about other stuff besides Angie, Brad and family.

  • 81a

    ITAWY re missing Brad.
    Silly of me but I still try to keep hope alive tho it does get harder with each Angie’s interviews. 😔

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Oh, if the numbers hold, I think they’ll go for it.

    Stars in Oscar worthy movies are looking kind of thin on the ground as of right now.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Ad Astra

    See above.

  • bap

    It’s powerful: Reviewing Angelina Jolie’s new Cambodia movie
    Like many other historical dramas, “based on a true story” is not the only way in which Jolie secures the film’s authenticity
    Business Standard

    https://twitter.com/bsindia

  • bap

    S a b a a h‏ @SabaahC Sep 11

    More
    In real life, Angelina is more beautiful than anybody I’ve ever seen. And SO poised. #FirstTheyKilledMyFather was amazing and heartbreaking

    EMILY STRANGES‏ @EmilyStranges Sep 11

    More
    yup. i just cried for 2hrs and 20 mins straight thanks to #FirstTheyKilledMyFather at #TIFF .. my heart goes out to Cambodia.
    More
    yup. i just cried for 2hrs and 20 mins straight thanks to #FirstTheyKilledMyFather at #TIFF .. my heart goes out to Cambodia.

  • Beedyq

    AT the ophthalmologist eye dilation coming up

    Angie and boys look great

  • Angela Johnson

    Good morning ☺
    The boys look handsome and Angie’s coat game is always strong.
    Another review
    http://metro.co.uk/2017/09/15/first-they-killed-my-father-review-angelina-jolies-finest-work-yet-6929709/

  • Felinelilly

    It makes you a little sad? It makes me hella sad. LOL It’s not the same anymore. I was just discovering who Angelina was when she and Brad got together, didn’t even know who he was until they got together and I watched M&MS. And they, together, hooked me. They were magic together, but like any magic I see it now as smoke and mirrors somewhat.
    I’m a fan of both but I’m not going to pretend that this makes me all joyous. I’m happy that Angelina’s movie seems to be a hit but I don’t need to see 30 red carpets and interviews about it or about any movie of Brad’s either. I’ll support their movies in theaters if they’re something that interests me but I’m skipping Netflix. I guess the marketing side of things hasn’t been interesting for me, which is why I’ve skipped most of this.
    It’s funny you mentioned the future of this site, I guess I just made my case for why I probably won’t be here eternally. I’d probably stick around for the fans and conversations though, so scratch that. LOL

  • bap

    Angelina Jolie Stuns In Strapless Dress & Proudly Shows Off Kids On Red Carpet In NYC
    Angelina Jolie steps out with her children and father, Jon Voight for the NYC premiere of her new Netflix film, ‘First They Killed My Father’. See the cute photos!
    HollywoodLife

    https://twitter.com/HollywoodLife

  • bap

    Angelina Jolie wore a #Dior Fall 2017 Haute Couture gown to the #FirstTheyKilledMyFather NYC premiere: https://www.instagram.com/p/BZCuwH8n8V-

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Hey there.

    Funny you said that about other conversations; I just said that below.

    We’ve always talked about other things, and other people, such as my favs the Cloondashians, in between droughts.

    I think the mood will lift more once people start seeing Brad with the kids.

    And who knows what the future may hold with these two as well.

    Bobby DeNiro and his wife once took restraining orders out on each other, and look at them now.

  • angela kwok

    holly molly,i can’t keep track with you all…every time i check in you moved in a new thread…

  • angela kwok

    emma ketchuping again…

  • bap

    Unbroken‏
    @Unbroken79
    Follow

    More
    https://www.instagram.com/p/BZDQvMelQ3E/ – anostalgicmemory: Thank you so much for bringing Cambodia to World #firsttheykilledmyfather

    Nancy Rose‏
    @NancyyRosee
    Follow

    More
    Angie looking stunning at the NY premiere of #FirstTheyKilledMyFather Cannot wait to see this film!
    #AngelinaJolie

  • TaraTeller

    hmm, this site covers a whole lot of other people not just this bitch and her brats.

  • Felinelilly

    Your last sentence made me spit out my chocolate. LOL What…? Man, I’m glad Bobby D and his wife worked it out then.
    I’ll let you keep hope alive for both of us, I’m all out of it unfortunately. As much as I had hope, reality kept smacking me square in the face so here I am. LOL
    Hey back at you. Yep one thing I’ve always loved about this site is that it’s not just basic fawning or what have you, but fans actually engaging in conversations, being friends even, fighting, you name it. It keeps it interesting. Oh and the humorous quips from some of you guys, you included. Being able to laugh about any subject always helps.

  • bap

    Sep 15, 2017

    Scoville Fellowship‏ @ScovillePF 13m
    13 minutes ago

    More
    Streaming @netflix: #FirstTheyKilledMyFather based on the book by Scoville ’97 @UngLoung directed by #AngelinaJolie.

    https://twitter.com/ScovillePF?lang=en

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    I didn’t know that about Bobby D until some of the other fans told me that.

    I was floored.

    And sure, there’s no reason to be optimistic at all about these two. But I just look at it as you never know.

    People have been known to get divorced and then get back together.

    Too many oddities about this whole saga.

    But, who knows.

    By the way, I did post some news about Brad’s film. They have dated it.

    I think they may be thinking of an Oscar run.

  • Olivia Barsia

    Watch new movie HD 2017
    Please visit in and play now in =>> NET-FLIX2017.BLOGSPOT.COM

  • Felinelilly

    I saw what you posted about Ad Astra, thanks. I still don’t know if I’ll see it, space movies have bored me in the past. From Star Wars when I was 5 or 6 and had to sit and watch in school, to trying to love Apollo 13 because it was a true story, I tried. Space movies just aren’t my thing but we’ll see.

  • Olivia Barsia

    Watch new movie HD 2017
    Please visit in and play now in >> NET-FLIX.US

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Well, it’s been described as having a “heart of darkness” vibe.

    So, it may be more of a psychological thriller and space is just the backdrop.

    That’s what I’m hoping.

  • TaraTeller

    Brad Pitt was one of the biggest movie stars on the planet when Angie dug her fangs in and you didn’t know who he was?

  • plez

    I never expected them to get back together but I hope for the respect and some type of co parenting friendship would stay. Much like Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts. But they are a long way from this if recent interviews are an example of how they are living.

  • http://www.amazon.com/Aubrey-Anderson/e/B01BHC8VMI/ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1?qid=1466893529&sr=8-1 Lady Valeria

    That’s quick wow.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    I keep hoping that they get joint counseling.

    I feel like they’ve got to do this.

  • William Bradley & The Jolie

    Yeah, I was thinking this would be a late Summer or early Fall type release.

    Just a commercial play.

    But that doesn’t look to be the case. The only reason I can think of to date this in January is for an Oscar run.

  • bap

    When Angelina wants to dress up, she can out do them all. Angelina has got her groove back. This is her time to shine and Soar with her directing.