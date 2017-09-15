Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 10:55 am

Ariel Winter Talks About Being Sexualized By Her Mother at a Young Age

Ariel Winter Talks About Being Sexualized By Her Mother at a Young Age

Ariel Winter is opening up about how she felt sexualized by her mother at a young age.

The 19-year-old Modern Family actress hasn’t spoken to her mother Crystal Workman in five years after her sister Shanelle became her legal guardian. She was officially emancipated in May 2015.

Ariel said in a new THR interview that her mom dressed her in “the smallest miniskirts, sailor suits, low-cut things, the shortest dresses you’ve ever seen.”

“People thought I was 24 when I was 12,” she added. “If there was going to be a nude scene when I was that age, my mother would have a thousand percent said yes.”

Ariel also said that her mom would not let her be friends with other girls as they were the “competition.” Her on-set teacher Sharon Sacks also revealed that Ariel‘s mom “kept her out late at night at these ridiculous parties. She was 12 and 13 years old and had to be on set at 6:30, 7.”

To read the full article, visit THR.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ariel Winter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr
  • lena58337

    Here we go again… Publicity, publicity, publicity