Fri, 15 September 2017 at 1:48 am

Beyonce & Jay-Z Couple Up for Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Beyonce & Jay-Z Couple Up for Rihanna's Diamond Ball

Beyonce and Jay-Z are all smiles as they pose for pictures inside Rihanna‘s 2017 Diamond Ball on Thursday (September 14) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 36-year-old entertainer showed off some serious leg in a high-slit emerald, silk dress while her rapper husband looked dapper in a navy suit as they skipped the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

Inside the event, Kendrick Lamar hit the stage to get the attendees pumped up on the dance floor.

Earlier that night, Beyonce attended a showing of Broadway’s hit musical Dear Evan Hansen where she hung out backstage with the show’s star Ben Platt after the show.

FYI: Beyonce is wearing a House of CB dress.

10+ pictures inside of Beyonce and Jay Z stepping out in NYC…
Credit: Getty; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, Backgrid USA
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar

