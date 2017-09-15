Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 4:00 am

Brian Austin Green Premieres 'Chasing Titles Vol. 1' in LA

Brian Austin Green Premieres 'Chasing Titles Vol. 1' in LA

Brian Austin Green keeps things super casual as he attends the premiere of his new film Chasing Titles Vol. 1 on Thursday night (September 14) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actor rocked a white T-shirt and ripped jeans as he hit the red carpet of the new short film.

Brian was joined on the red carpet by the director Ryan Egypt along with co-stars Erica Eynon, Hassaan Manning, and Landon Gimenez.

Brian recently slammed critics for judging his 4-year-old son’s decision to wear dresses.

