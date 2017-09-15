Caitriona Balfe & Seth Meyers Rant About Cockroaches!

Caitriona Balfe has revealed that one of her biggest fears is cockroaches, and she hasn’t even seen one in person yet!

The 37-year-old Outlander actress ranted about roaches with Seth Meyers during an interview on Late Night on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.

“It’s my absolute terror. I hate them,” Caitriona said about cockroaches. “That’s the one thing that will make me stand on a chair and scream like a girl.”

Caitriona also said that she has heard a myth that “if you hit one, it spreads its babies.”



Caitriona Balfe Talks Cockroaches and Living in an Airbnb in NYC

