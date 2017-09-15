Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 9:51 am

Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts 'Cut to the Feeling' Music Video - Watch!

Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts 'Cut to the Feeling' Music Video - Watch!

Carly Rae Jepsen just dropped the official music video for her LEAP! soundtrack song “Cut to the Feeling” and you can watch it right here!

The 31-year-old E•MO•TION pop star takes fans behind the scenes in the meta music video-within-a-music video, goofing around with her friends while preparing to shoot the actual “Cut to the Feeling” video.

The video was shot on a studio lot in Los Angeles, and features Carly‘s friends and musicians as her band, including David Kalani Larkins, Greta Morgan from Springtime Carnivore and James Flannigan.

Watch the music video for “Cut to the Feeling” below…

