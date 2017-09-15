Top Stories
Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox &amp; Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Angelina Jolie's Sons Maddox & Pax Join Her at Premiere Party

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery &amp; Recovery

Here's How The Weeknd Supported Selena Gomez Throughout Her Surgery & Recovery

Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Settle Custody War, Details Revealed

Fri, 15 September 2017 at 8:58 am

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum Dresses as a Princess, Lip Syncs 'Let It Go' for Halle Berry's Dare on 'Ellen' (Video)

Channing Tatum dared his Kingsman co-star Halle Berry to drink a full glass of whiskey at Comic-Con, so she dared him to dress like a princess and sing “Let It Go” on Ellen!

The 37-year-old actor appeared on the episode of the show airing on Friday (September 15) and he went through with the dare.

Channing wore a purple dress and a blonde wig while singing the Frozen tune!

Channing also brought Ellen to Las Vegas and took her to a performance of Magic Mike Live, where a ton of hilarity ensued.

(If the video doesn’t show up on your browser, head on over to EllenTube!)


Channing Tatum Lets It All Go for Ellen

Click inside to watch the rest of the videos…


Halle Berry Gets Back at Channing Tatum for Whiskey Dare

Ellen & Channing Tatum Get Rowdy at ‘Magic Mike Live’
Just Jared on Facebook
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 01
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 02
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 03
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 04
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 05
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 06
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 07
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 08
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 09
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 10
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 11
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 12
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 13
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 14
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 15
channing tatum dresses as a princess ellen 16

Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Posted to: Channing Tatum, Ellen DeGeneres

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Does Nicki Minaj have a new boyfriend? - TMZ
  • R5 just dropped their hot new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Khloe Kardashian just shared the cutest photo of niece Dream - TooFab
  • Brad Pitt's upcoming movie Ad Astra gets a 2019 release date - The Hollywood Reporter
  • New DWTS pro Alan Bersten knows a lot about nothing - Just Jared Jr
  • Olivia Barsia

    Watch new movie HD 2017
    Please visit in and play now in =>> NET-FLIX.US