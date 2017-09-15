Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 1:19 am

'Glee's Dean Geyer Marries 'Code Black' Star Jillian Murray!

'Glee's Dean Geyer Marries 'Code Black' Star Jillian Murray!

Dean Geyer and Jillian Murray have tied the knot!

The 31-year-old Glee actor and the 33-year-old Code Black actress exchanged vows in a intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on Thursday (September 14) in Santa Ynez Valley, Calif., People reports.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dean Geyer

Dean and Jillian met seven years ago on the set of their film Never Back Down 2.

“She is the love of my life,” Dean has said about his new bride. “She is gorgeous, strong, hardworking and always the life of the party.”

Congrats to the happy couple!
Photos: Getty
  • Anna

    The most famous work he’s known for is Glee, and he only acted in that just for a few episodes. Why is this guy even getting a page? lol His publicist must have paid for this post.

  • mafragias

    I she the one in the sex tape with him? Can’t tell with all these clothes on… :P

  • BarbaraPMoore


