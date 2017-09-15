Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 10:27 am

Here's How Julia Louis-Dreyfus Can Make Emmys History This Weekend

Here's How Julia Louis-Dreyfus Can Make Emmys History This Weekend

It seems likely that Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be breaking a record this weekend at the 2017 Emmy Awards!

The Veep actress has won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series each of the last five years and she is nominated for a sixth time this year. If Julia wins, she will become the actor with the most Emmy wins for the same role.

Julia will also tie Cloris Leachman for the most acting Emmy wins – eight – if she wins. Most awards experts are predicting a win for her with black-ish‘s Tracee Ellis Ross as the possible upset.

Pictured inside: Julia and her Emmy-nominated co-star Tony Hale attending Audi’s Celebration of the Emmys at the Highlight Room at Dream Hollywood on Thursday (September 14) in Hollywood.
  • joshemerson

    Very deserving. Veep is the best show currently on the air.