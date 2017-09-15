Top Stories
Fri, 15 September 2017 at 11:31 am

Jennifer Lawrence Doesn't Want to Be a Mother Anytime Soon

Jennifer Lawrence Doesn't Want to Be a Mother Anytime Soon

Does Jennifer Lawrence have plans of becoming a mother one day? She’s spilling!

The 27-year-old actress says the thought has become less appealing as she’s gotten older.

“Not at all,” she told E! News when asked about whether or not she’s starting to feel the pangs of motherhood. “They are actually getting less and less as I get older, which is starting to worry me. I don’t think that’s how it’s supposed to work! When I was 21 or 22 I was like, ‘I can’t wait to be a mother.’ Now I’m like…[shocked face].”

Jennifer also opened up about her new movie Mother!, directed by her boyfriend Darren Aronofsky.

“I believed in the metaphor and the message that Darren wanted to get across,” she shared. “When I first read the script I thought it’s too dark. I didn’t even want the script in my house and then I realized that’s why he’s a genius. That’s why I have always wanted to work with him. He’s unafraid. He’s bold and I do agree with the message.”

Regarding fame, Jennifer remarked, “Now I have an understanding. I have a patience with [fame]. But also I get time off from it. At first it was really overwhelming and I thought, ‘Is this going to be the rest of my life?’ When I am releasing a movie and it’s really heavy and really intense and I just know that it will die down. People really stop caring pretty quickly.”

“I don’t really have the ability to be different,” Jennifer added. “When it bites me in the ass, it just bites me in the ass.”
Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jennifer Lawrence

Getty
